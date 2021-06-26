UAU- ECommerce App UI/UX Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys,
Super excited to share few screens of my project with you.
This is an e-commerce app concept for a Coffee Brand.
The app has been designed in its entirety, with the aim of translating both the heritage and elegance of the brand into a digital user journey, with a sleek and minimalistic approach.
Hope you enjoyed it!
I am available for new projects : Open for hire
pesarinserena@gmail.com
Don’t forget to Press “L” to support the shot, if you like my work!
Check out my Behance: https://www.behance.net/serenapesarin