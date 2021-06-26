Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
E-Commerce App UI/UX Design

Hi guys,
Super excited to share few screens of my project with you.
This is an e-commerce app concept for a Coffee Brand.

The app has been designed in its entirety, with the aim of translating both the heritage and elegance of the brand into a digital user journey, with a sleek and minimalistic approach.

Hope you enjoyed it!

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
