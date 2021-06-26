Envyweb Studio - Minimal Creative Logo

Envyweb Studio

Envyweb Studio is a top-class Web design and development agency! They were looking for an extraordinary symbol that makes their brand easy and readable for the audience. We took few moments discussing the brand, vision, and brand style for their future! We did it! Here’s the logo that makes both of us happiest.

Stay cybersafe!

________________

Ready To Discuss Your Next Design Project?

Let’s Talk

We are open for new projects → hello@limino.agency