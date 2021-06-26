Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
TEMMY

Thinkific App - Online courses mobile app concept

TEMMY
TEMMY
  • Save
Thinkific App - Online courses mobile app concept uidesign mobiledesign mobileui e-learning education course profile clean ux minimal ui
Download color palette

"Knowledge is power. Share it."

Thinkific app aims to help learners find the most effective way to learn the profession from an expert with a wide range of course categories, without wasting time on unnecessary or repetitive information.

Created for https://www.thinkific.com/

June 2021

Tf knowledgeispower 4x
Rebound of
The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
By Thinkific
TEMMY
TEMMY

More by TEMMY

View profile
    • Like