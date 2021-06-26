I was commissioned by 2K Games for creating concept identities for all 4 rival affiliations in the NBA 2K21 installment. I helped the 2K team with the visual concepts at the game development stage.

At the end the 2K team chose a different stylistic approach for the final product from my initial design concepts. You can check out all of my original concept designs for the NBA 2K21 game at my Behance profile:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/117073961/NBA-2K21-Concepts