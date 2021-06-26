Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Dhaval Adesara

Water Drop + Waves Logo

Dhaval Adesara
Dhaval Adesara
Water Drop + Waves Logo

Water Drop + Waves Logo

Water Drop + Waves Logo
Water Drop + Waves Logo

Water Drop + Waves Logo

Logo Available For Sale!

I have incorporated a water drop in such a way which also forms waves inside it.
Are you interested to purchase it?
DM me for more details.

I am also available for new projects.
Let's work together.

DM or mail me for further discussion.
dhavalsoni.4929@gmail.com

You can find me on below platforms,
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Thanks.

Dhaval Adesara
Dhaval Adesara
Logo And Brand Identity Designer
