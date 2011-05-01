Janet Guertin

Octoparrot sketch

Janet Guertin
Janet Guertin
  • Save
Octoparrot sketch sketch octoparrot bird mutant wip
Download color palette

Using this creature to work through Von Glitschka's Vector Basic Training methods. Man, what a Drill Sargent! ;)

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2011
Janet Guertin
Janet Guertin

More by Janet Guertin

View profile
    • Like