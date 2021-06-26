Fey Devastio

#exploration Eating Time Alarm and Management App

Fey Devastio
Fey Devastio
  • Save
#exploration Eating Time Alarm and Management App design application alarm app food app app design management app alarm food ux uiux ui
Download color palette

Hello Everybody !!

This is my exploration about eating time alarm and management app

In this exploration I'm using shapes, photo and gradient color for all component in this design.

if you want tou see design breakdown for this design, feel free to visit this link :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/92251283/Eatime-Food-Alarm-App-Design-Ideas

Happy to hear your feedback, thanks

We are available for a new project. Contact us!

Fey Devastio
Fey Devastio

More by Fey Devastio

View profile
    • Like