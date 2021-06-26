Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, guys I'm prabath.
this is my one of Mobile App UI for Laptop Online Shop.
can you tell me, what are mistakes in this?
see more
Behance- https://www.behance.net/prabhathbuddika
mail- prabath0755@gmail.com
thank you.
#uiux #ui #uidesign #ux #uxdesign #webdesign #design #userinterface #appdesign #userexperience #uiuxdesign #uidesigner #dribbble #uitrends #webdesigner #graphicdesign #dailyui #interface #designinspiration #uxdesigner #uxui #uiinspiration #website #behance #userinterfacedesign #designer #websitedesign #adobexd #uxinspiration #bhfyp