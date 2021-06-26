Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amjad ✌️

Mindful landing page

Amjad ✌️
Amjad ✌️
Hire Me
  • Save
Mindful landing page ux product design products website design web design relaxation mindful stressful stress logo luxury branding design uiux ui concept website landing page clean
Mindful landing page ux product design products website design web design relaxation mindful stressful stress logo luxury branding design uiux ui concept website landing page clean
Mindful landing page ux product design products website design web design relaxation mindful stressful stress logo luxury branding design uiux ui concept website landing page clean
Download color palette
  1. Mindful landing page website.png
  2. Mindful landing page website-1.png
  3. Mindful landing page website-2.png

Hey guys 👋 here is Minimal, Clean and luxury landing page Design for mindful and peace, hop you will like it.

Feel free contact me helloui.Amjad@gmail.com

Follow me on Instagram :
My Instagram Page

Shop at UI8:
UI8

Thank you

Amjad ✌️
Amjad ✌️
⏣ I sell solutions & build creative shapes of products.
Hire Me

More by Amjad ✌️

View profile
    • Like