My Raging Dad

A father plays a multi-dimensional role in everyone's life. He is every child's first superhero, doctor, teacher, mentor. Fathers are super humans but they choose to live a normal life. They're the real Ragers. Here I have tried to brush through the feel of fater's relationship with the kid and how in every dimension of life they play a major part. The double frame brings out the feel of having a compact frame and brings out the feeling of memories as if the portraits are of old memories, bringing out some essence of nostalgia.