Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehul Pradhan

My Raging Dad

Mehul Pradhan
Mehul Pradhan
  • Save
My Raging Dad branding motion graphics vector illustration graphic design father design
Download color palette

A father plays a multi-dimensional role in everyone's life. He is every child's first superhero, doctor, teacher, mentor. Fathers are super humans but they choose to live a normal life. They're the real Ragers. Here I have tried to brush through the feel of fater's relationship with the kid and how in every dimension of life they play a major part. The double frame brings out the feel of having a compact frame and brings out the feeling of memories as if the portraits are of old memories, bringing out some essence of nostalgia.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Mehul Pradhan
Mehul Pradhan

More by Mehul Pradhan

View profile
    • Like