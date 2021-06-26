Kathy's Koncoctions Cocktail Book

Trending designs to inspire you
Client wanted a customized recipe card for each of her original cocktails. Project is still in progress, but she blessed my sharing our progress so far! She has been extremely involved in the design process, with constant input and feedback. Personally I am over the top happy with how they've turned out so far!