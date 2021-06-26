ADVENTURER

Trending designs to inspire you
Landscape /scenary illustrations have always fascinated me. It involves tons of workhours & its a pile of layers kind of a task i thought. I was right!! ( perhaps Mostly because of the lack of efficiency i guess 🤷🏻♂️). So, this is me having a go at this concept. Hope you find this interesting. TYTC.
This is a portion of the art i created for a Instagram contest. you can check the complete work here.https://www.instagram.com/p/CQX7U1vDokT/?utm_medium=share_sheet