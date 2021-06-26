Real Estate App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys,
Excited to share some of the screens from a real estate project that we have done lately. Modern, classic and clean are the keywords that I got from the brief.
We are available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :
✉️ E-mail : haztechgoa@gmail.com