PUMA EMBROIDERY DESIGN

PUMA EMBROIDERY DESIGN
PUMA EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-21856

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:

Hoop Size: 5×7 | W: 4.52 in | H: 6.77 in | 114.8×171.9 mm | Stitches: 30393

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 4 | Color(s) Changes: 3

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
