MindCare Identity & Website

branding mental health telehealth healthcare
As a leading telepsychiatry provider, MindCare is addressing a national shortage of access to behavioral health services only exacerbated by COVID-19.

TG was thrilled to help MindCare find their voice and visual identity in a noisy and buzzword-packed marketplace.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Designer @ TechGrayscale

