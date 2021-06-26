Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PUMA CAT EMBROIDERY DESIGN

Download color palette

PUMA CAT EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS:

SKU: E-21771

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES:

Hoop Size: 6×6 | W: 5.44 in | H: 5.77 in | 138.1×146.5 mm | Stitches: 17728

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS:

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP,
VP3,XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Color(s) Used: 1 | Color(s) Changes: 0

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
