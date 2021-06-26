Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mehul Pradhan

Father's Impact

Mehul Pradhan
Mehul Pradhan
  • Save
Father's Impact father vector design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

I made this illustration for faters day, just wanted to capture the essence of a father in one's life. How deep the love flows and has an equally deep meaning in one's life. All the planetry references describe the importance of a after is similar to the perfection of universe's symmetry.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 26, 2021
Mehul Pradhan
Mehul Pradhan

More by Mehul Pradhan

View profile
    • Like