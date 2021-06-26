Social Media App Design

Hi Dribbblers!

This app will help you to stay connected to your friends and family.

Here you can meet new people and make friends. Its easy to use. You can share your status and stories, chat with your friends and family through text, audio and video call.

Hope you enjoy using this app.

Best of luck.

This app is designed in Adobe Xd.

For more info talk to me on thisisnazmul19@gmail.com

You can find me on facebook: facebook.com/munais19