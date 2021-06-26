Spray Painting Photoshop Action

Spray Painting Photoshop Action Turns your photo into a real of a Spray Painting look.

Save time of work with this action. After action finishes the work you get a well-organized

and structured file with the many layers, folders, and settings to improve the final result.

My Working Software Version : CC2020 English Version.

Software supported version: CS4,CS5, CS5.5, CS6, CC, CC2014,CC2015, CC2015.5, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.

Most important instruction:

(1) First open an image in Photoshop. Expand the space around your photo for best results.

Select your Background image and take crop tool from tools bar then expand all side.

Now you need resize your image. For resize image select crop tools and go top menu bar you

see W x H x Reso three blank box. Write W 2000px,H 2000px,Resolation 72. Then press enter button.

(2) Open your photo Create a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).

Then select a brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer

Then click action play button.

File Includes:

- ATN File(Photoshop Action File included)

- Brush File

- Patterns File

- Color Option

- Help File

- PDF Help File

- Work on every photos.

- High quality result.

- Easy Customizable

- Organize layers

- Easy Install

- User Guide

- Easy to Use

- 24 hrs support

Note: Preview images and Mockup are not included

Images Recommended : I use images 2000x2000px dpi 72

If you have interest purchasing this product please

visit my creative market profile link.

https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch

or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com

Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy

Download Now!

https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6246276-Spray-Painting-Photoshop-Action?published