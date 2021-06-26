Yoga Pramoda

DailyUI - 001 challenge dailyui mobile online shop creative designer graphic design illustration app ui mobile app
Ciao, hello there,
I took the DailyUI 100 Days Challenge, this is my first challenge. I created a sign up page of mobile online shop app for artists, designers or other professions that are very close to creativity.
Hope you enjoy!

