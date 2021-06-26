🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Watercolor Oil Paint Photoshop Action
This Watercolor Oil Paint Photoshop Action perfect for photographers and designers.
It’s enhances and adds more beautiful to images. It will help you to stunning your images
to make unique and awesome looks. This set contains 10 Different color option.
When you open unviewed eyes.
This action has been tested and working on Photoshop (English versions) CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version:CS5.5 ,CS6,CC2014,CC2015,CC2015.5,CC2016, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.
Most important instruction:
Open your photo take a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).
Then select a soft brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "Background" layer
Then click action play button.
File Includes:
- Two Version Action File include :
- 1. if you usage CS5.5 ,CS6 so please usage "For CS5.5,CS6 Watercolor Oil Paint Photoshop Action
- 2. if you usage CC,CC2015.5,CC2016,CC207,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ please usage
"For CC2020 Watercolor Oil Paint Photoshop Action
- Two ATN Files include(Photoshop Action File)
- Brushes File
- 10 Color Option
- Help File
- PDF Help File
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- No photoshop skill needed
- 24 hrs support
Note: Preview images are not included
Recommend: For best result use photo between 2000-3000px,or 3000-2000px DPI 72
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
Download Now!
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6258660-Watercolor-Oil-Paint-PS-Action?published