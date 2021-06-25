codingflicks

Shrink Text Animation using HTML & CSS

codingflicks
codingflicks
  • Save
Shrink Text Animation using HTML & CSS css3 animation css animation webdesign frontend html css html5 html css3 css
Download color palette

You can download Source Code from the link provided below

Download Source Code

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
codingflicks
codingflicks

More by codingflicks

View profile
    • Like