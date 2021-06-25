Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muscleman! animated character muscle imune motion character motion graphics animation
I created this animated character for Vaksinku. Like an immune who is training to get stronger after a vaccine

if you want to make animated character like this, contact me:
musyafa.adli03@gmail.com

