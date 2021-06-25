Muscleman!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created this animated character for Vaksinku. Like an immune who is training to get stronger after a vaccine
if you want to make animated character like this, contact me:
musyafa.adli03@gmail.com