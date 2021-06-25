Get FATT (發)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A Chinese new year greeting for the year of the pig 🐷, playing with homophones — “Fatt 發” the Cantonese word for prosper sounds like "fat", perfect for the festival filled huge feasts and the desire for prosperity.
Copywriting: Joshua Tan