Get FATT (發) festive pig animation chinese new year greeting design
A Chinese new year greeting for the year of the pig 🐷, playing with homophones — “Fatt 發” the Cantonese word for prosper sounds like "fat", perfect for the festival filled huge feasts and the desire for prosperity.

Copywriting: Joshua Tan

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
