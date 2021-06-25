Gabriel de Soulages

Falls, n°2 (Oil)

Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages
  • Save
Falls, n°2 (Oil) brushstrokes colors impressionist quebec waterfall waterfalls oil painting oil illustration landscape painting fineart painting
Download color palette

Falls, n°2 (oil painting on 40,5 x 30,5 x 1,5 cm canvas)

For this second work in this series on Montmorency Falls, I was attracted by the reflections and transparencies of the current flowing from this rocky waterfall between the trees. The impressionist touches create an abstract sensation of moving light inviting us to enter this dream of colors.

Gabriel de Soulages
Gabriel de Soulages

More by Gabriel de Soulages

View profile
    • Like