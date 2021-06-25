Wooden Hill Brewing Company

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Went to a brewery this week. Thought I could improve upon their logo so gave it a shot. Sent it to them to get their feedback and if they wanted to rebrand :)
How they settled on their name (and inspiration for my logo): "Coming from an expression the brothers' grandfather used to say when it was time to go upstairs to bed, this peculiar name for a staircase always stuck with them."