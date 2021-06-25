Shawn Fitzgerald

Wooden Hill Brewing Company

Went to a brewery this week. Thought I could improve upon their logo so gave it a shot. Sent it to them to get their feedback and if they wanted to rebrand :)

How they settled on their name (and inspiration for my logo): "Coming from an expression the brothers' grandfather used to say when it was time to go upstairs to bed, this peculiar name for a staircase always stuck with them."

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
