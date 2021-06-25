Riswan Ratta

Vintage Style Logo Design of Caraque Ship

This is the first vintage-style logo emblem that I made. Using keyboard and mouse tools, I made this logo 5 hours non-stop during the vectorization process. You could say this logo is at a difficult level to work on without a pen tablet. But that didn't make me give up. And this is my first achievement on vintage logo.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
