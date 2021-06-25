Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Riswan Ratta

Modern Gradient Colors Logo Design of Letter D + Duck

Riswan Ratta
Riswan Ratta
  • Save
Modern Gradient Colors Logo Design of Letter D + Duck awesome logo web logo app logo gradient colors logo letter d logo duck logo logo agency
Download color palette

This is a design exploration that combines an animal name with its initial. Packed in a modern style. and this is the first result, Duck and Letter D.

Riswan Ratta
Riswan Ratta

More by Riswan Ratta

View profile
    • Like