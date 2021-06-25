Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Modern Gradient Colors Logo Design For PrismaTech

Modern Gradient Colors Logo Design For PrismaTech
This is a logo for a technology company. by taking the keyword prism based on company name.
The prism is then shaped with smooth angles to show flexibility and dynamics. With gradient colors that are currently a trend used by technology companies, it is hoped that Prismatech can compete with big companies that existed first

