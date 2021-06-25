Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Melissa

Your enthusiasm is contagious! - Austin Kleon

Melissa
Melissa
  • Save
Your enthusiasm is contagious! - Austin Kleon typography ux design
Download color palette

I'm currently reading Show Your Work! by Austin Kleon (highly recommend!) and it is pushing to share more and be authentic in this process of learning to be a UX/UI Designer. This quote jumped out at me and has stuck with me all day.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Melissa
Melissa

More by Melissa

View profile
    • Like