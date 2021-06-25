Aryo Romadhon
One Week Wonders

🧘‍♂️YogaYuq - Healthy Landing Page

Aryo Romadhon
One Week Wonders
Aryo Romadhon for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
🧘‍♂️YogaYuq - Healthy Landing Page online clas class meditation sport ux yoga healthy health landing page website web design ui design ui design clean
🧘‍♂️YogaYuq - Healthy Landing Page online clas class meditation sport ux yoga healthy health landing page website web design ui design ui design clean
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1865 (1).png
  2. Desktop - 1.png

Hello guys!👋

during the pandemic that has not yet been completed we are required to maintain the condition of our bodies in order to stay in a fit condition, one of which is the design concept that I made to learn yoga, and others in private. What do you think about this design?

Press "L" if you love it.

--------------
Make your project more awesome!

📧 Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like