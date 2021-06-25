Muhammad Zaki Alzikri
School Admin - Dashboard

School Admin - Dashboard modern schedule tab management organize clean charts attendance statistics dashboard calendar task admin gradient green school ux design ui design web design website
Hello everyone!
Today I want to share something new, a dashboard for school admins.
This dashboard is designed to help school administrators manage school tasks and reports

On this first page, school admins can see the number of students, teachers, and staff members as well as track their attendance. Additionally, the dashboard can also show the available tasks on the calendar and the total tasks completed during the month through statistics.

This is my first time designing a dashboard!
Do you like it?
Let me know what you think

Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

