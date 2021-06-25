School Admin - Dashboard

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone!
Today I want to share something new, a dashboard for school admins.
This dashboard is designed to help school administrators manage school tasks and reports
On this first page, school admins can see the number of students, teachers, and staff members as well as track their attendance. Additionally, the dashboard can also show the available tasks on the calendar and the total tasks completed during the month through statistics.
This is my first time designing a dashboard!
Do you like it?
Let me know what you think
Thank you.
