Recipe App

Hi Friends! 👋

Do you want to cook like a chef? today I made an exploration of the Recipe Application. This application is useful for giving you the best recipes for cooking



Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio

dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com



Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance