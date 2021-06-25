Riswan Ratta

FastyFast Lettermark Logo Design For Shipping Company

The main logo concept is taken from the company's initials "FF" with a tilt of 30 degrees forward like someone who is running fast.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
