Galih Pandu

#Explorations- Cryptocurrency wallet

Galih Pandu
Galih Pandu
  • Save
#Explorations- Cryptocurrency wallet explorations mobile app bitcoin ewallet cryptocurrency
Download color palette

Hello guys
here is my recent design explorations of Cryptocurrency wallet, happy to hear your feedback, Thanks

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Galih Pandu
Galih Pandu

More by Galih Pandu

View profile
    • Like