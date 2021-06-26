Good for Sale
Dark UI

SaaS Company Landing Page - Dark Mode

SaaS Company Landing Page - Dark Mode
SaaS Company Landing Page - Dark Version

Hello Dribbblers,
Buy This for $10: https://gum.co/ONbTj
Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD versions included.

Presenting a Landing Page for SaaS company. I tried to make it look clean with more space and tried to use some matching dark colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

Posted on Jun 26, 2021
