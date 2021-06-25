Muhammad Fadly

Travel App

Muhammad Fadly
Muhammad Fadly
  • Save
Travel App logo illustration design travel app mobile app design mobile app motion graphics graphic design 3d animation development appdevelopment app design android app development
Download color palette

This is my project UI kit Travel for Mobile app

You can download UI Kit on link below :
https://ui8.net/fadli/products/travel

Muhammad Fadly
Muhammad Fadly

More by Muhammad Fadly

View profile
    • Like