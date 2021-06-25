Isaac Musaasizi

SAMSARA Villa & SPA

SAMSARA Villa & SPA clean minimal modern graphic design branding
A brand design for SAMSARA villa & SPA in Ubud, Bali. The logo is inspired by the heliconia flower which is a very common flower on the Island especially green areas like Ubud. I went for a soft minimal style as usual and I'm quite happy with it.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
