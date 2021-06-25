Poman, UIUX Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Poman offers a matching service for users who want to find someone to have a meal together, like a ‘food buddy’ based on your preference.
Poman stans for 포만감(飽滿感), it sounds ‘pomaangam’ in English. It means the satisfaction of fullness and we usually use this word for food.
We want our users to find someone who can share their meal time with perfect/ideal people and have a fun time while having a meal through our app while also exploring local cuisine.
Want to read case study?
🔗https://www.gray-crisp.com/poman
🙌🏼Let's connect!
More graphic design works,
🔗http://instagram.com/graycrisp
Personal portfolio website
🔗http://gray-crisp.com
LinkedIn profile
🔗http://linkedin.com/in/graycrisp