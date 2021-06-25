Landing Page - Ibarin

Trending designs to inspire you
There are UI design landing page for agency in wedding organizer, please press ("L") if you like it. This style of design inspired by mas @dwinawan, i have wireframe low-fi mockup before, you can follow in this link
You can download this source at upslabs.com
**Available for new projects for UI Design & Frontend Development**
📮 Email : i.fadilaputra@gmail.com