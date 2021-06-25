Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Greace Xaveria

UI Design Element - Heart Beat Monitoring for Baby

Greace Xaveria
Greace Xaveria
  • Save
UI Design Element - Heart Beat Monitoring for Baby mobile apps graphic design
Download color palette

Hello, This is my final project when joining Visual Elements of User Interface Design in Coursera offered by CalsArt.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Greace Xaveria
Greace Xaveria

More by Greace Xaveria

View profile
    • Like