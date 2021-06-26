Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Travel Agency Mobile App UI - Light Version

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Travel Agency Mobile App UI - Light Version

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,
Buy for $10 (3 screens): https://gum.co/jcfPO
Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD versions included.

Presenting an App UI for Travel Agency Mobile App UI. I tried to make it look clean with more space and tried to use some matching dark colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents and tips.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on dribbble too.

My Instagram: @arshakirpk
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: @shakir260
Follow Me on Twitter: @shakir260
Visit My Website: arshakir.com

Growth centric design.
Hire Us

