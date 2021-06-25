Aileen Xin

Jade Agencies is a Melbourne-based marketing agency that provides effective, research-driven strategies for Australian businesses looking to enter the Chinese market. The company aims to bridge Australia and China through small businesses. The current website design fails to convey the brand personality and communicate a sense of professionalism to users, which would affect the chance of customers choosing the business over other competitors existing in the industry. The solution was to renew the website so that it would showcase a combination of sleek modernity and Chinese cultural understanding while clearly providing all business information.

Check out the full case study:
https://aileenxin.com/jade.html

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
