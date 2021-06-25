🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Native Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Native ARC) is a non-profit organisation that was formed out of concern for the rescue, treatment and care of injured, sick, orphaned and displaced native wildlife animals. The current Native ARC website fails to communicate a sense of trust and professionalism to visitors due to inconsistent texts, layouts, and broken hyperlinks which would potentially impact on the website traffic in specific of having fewer donations and volunteer applications to the organisation. The solution was to redesign a responsive website for Native ARC so that visitors would feel more confident and willing to make donations and apply for volunteer roles to the organisation.
Check out the full case study:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113660271/Native-Animal-Rehabilitation-Centre-Case-Study