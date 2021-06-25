Jose Manuel Martín

Onboarding-DailyUI-023

traveling travel onboarding ux design ui design figma design dailyui
In this challenge we had to design a screen for onboarding. In my case I designed an onboarding for the first time you access a travel app.

