Google Pay Spring Critters Stamps

Peggy Sim for Google
Specifically for the U.S. users, we created a series of enchanting animal-themed stamps for the season of spring.
Google Pay users may request, receive, or send them as gifts to their peers and be immersed in the spirit of warmth and kindness together, virtually.
  Illustration by Adeline Tan 
Motion by Peggy Sim
 Special thanks: Lu De Pasquale, Chenxi Sun, Kaiyee Tay, Xinnie Ng, Sooyeon Bae, Shuti Isharani 

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
