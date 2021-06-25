Google Pay Spring Critters Stamps

Specifically for the U.S. users, we created a series of enchanting animal-themed stamps for the season of spring.

Google Pay users may request, receive, or send them as gifts to their peers and be immersed in the spirit of warmth and kindness together, virtually.

Illustration by Adeline Tan

Motion by Peggy Sim

Special thanks: Lu De Pasquale, Chenxi Sun, Kaiyee Tay, Xinnie Ng, Sooyeon Bae, Shuti Isharani