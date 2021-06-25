Burnettica (1.0) was my first digital chess set that I ever designed. It's a proof of concept. I wanted to create a timeless set based on Lichess' default CBurnett pieces, combined with some characteristics of physical sets from House of Staunton, all while removing any religious design elements and inconsistencies in curvature to make it appear more universal. It's safe to say it's a WIP. A first iteration. It's Burnettica One, and I imagine it will take many more iterations until I'm happy with the set as a piece of design rather than an early attempt.