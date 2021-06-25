Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
B2M Candles - Logo Design

B2M is a collection of aromatic candles with scents that will take you back to your favorite moments: walking on a beach, taking a bubble bath, sitting in front of a fireplace, having a drink at an old bar or sleeping on fresh, clean sheets...
Life consists of these little moments and B2M recreates them for you - just light up your candle and enjoy the journey back in time.

The main goal was to create a minimalistic, modern logo that shortened the phrase “Back to Memories” with a cozy and warm palette.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/122290561/B2M-Candles-Logo-Design-and-Branding

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
