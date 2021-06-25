Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

Gesture & figure drawing | 24

Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
  • Save
Gesture & figure drawing | 24 doodle graphical chiaroscuro black and white sketching stylized digital art posing sports quick drawing figure drawing illustration acrobatics calisthenics flexible handstand gymnast gymnastics drawing gesture drawing
Download color palette

Visit my branding portfolio site: https://exokim.com/

Follow me on Instagram | Behance | Medium | LinkedIn

Kim Barsegyan | Exokim
Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

More by Kim Barsegyan | Exokim

View profile
    • Like